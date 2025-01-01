Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Over 30 shops reduced to ashes in market fire

Our Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A massive fire broke out in a furniture market in Karachi, engulfing over 30 shops before being brought under control in Tuesday’s wee hours, officials said. The affected furniture market is located near Kamran Chowrangi in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the metropolis. Fire Officer Zafar confirmed that six fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which left over 30 shops completely gutted.

The conflagration was so intense that its towering flames and plumes of thick smoke were visible from several kilometres away. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire officer said, adding that no loss of life has been reported so far. After the fire was reported, authorities were alerted promptly. Six vehicles of the fire brigade department were immediately dispatched to the site. The massive inferno comes over a week after a fire erupted in a multi-storey building on MA Jinnah Road on December 19, marking the building’s second blaze incident in only two weeks. According to sources from the fire brigade, the fire broke out in a flat on the first floor of the multi-storey building, named Rimpa Plaza, which also houses various business offices. Snorkels and several fire brigade vehicles brought the fire under control. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.The Rimpa Plaza building previously witnessed a fire over two weeks ago on December 3.

Mayor Wahab inaugurates sewage pumping station

The fire broke out in a flat on the first floor of the building before spreading to the upper floors. Individuals inside the affected building at the time were safely evacuated.

Our Staff Reporter

