Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan and India to exchange nuclear sites’ lists today

Pakistan and India to exchange nuclear sites’ lists today
Web Desk
2:13 PM | January 01, 2025
National

Pakistan and India will exchange lists of their nuclear installations and facilities under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

The Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India was signed on 31st December 1988 and ratified on 27th January 1991.

The practice of exchanging nuclear installations and facilities lists has been continuing since 1st January 1992.

The Agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025