Pakistan bids to win both US and China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is finding ways to win both the United States and China as the year 2025 starts.

In 2024, the economically challenged South Asian country witnessed a love-hate relationship with the US due to Islamabad’s close ties with China and other issues.

The US opposes Pakistan’s deep friendship with China which Washington believes endangers the regional peace – although both Pakistan and China deny this.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, presided over a high-level meeting of Pakistan’s envoys serving in pivotal multilateral and bilateral missions.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Additional Foreign Secretaries, and senior Directors General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The envoys provided comprehensive insights into global and regional developments while sharing strategic recommendations for shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives for 2025 and beyond.

Their discussions aimed to address emerging geopolitical trends and prioritize strategies for advancing Pakistan’s global interests. US and China were mainly focussed during the meeting.

In his keynote address, Senator Dar outlined a forward-looking vision for a dynamic foreign policy, emphasizing both bilateral and multilateral dimensions.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to cultivating stronger ties with nations worldwide and urged the envoys to take a proactive role in bolstering Pakistan’s global profile, fostering international partnerships, and enhancing the country’s influence on the world stage.

This annual gathering of Pakistan’s diplom atic representatives was a cornerstone of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ efforts to review, refine, and implement coherent foreign policy strategies.

As one of the key players in the intensifying China-US rivalry for influence in Asia, Pakistan finds itself navigating a complex and high-stakes geopolitical landscape.

While the US has deepened its strategic partnership with India, Pakistan has leaned increasingly towards Beijing, sparking concerns in Western capitals.

Pakistan has repeatedly emphasized its alignment with Beijing, positioning China as a long-term strategic partner. Pakistan’s increasing reliance on China is not without challenges. While Beijing remains a critical economic and military partner -particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - Pakistan faces a mounting trade deficit and economic vulnerabilities tied to Chinese investments. At the same time, Islamabad cannot afford to sever ties with the US, its largest export market and a key influencer in international financial institutions.

The economic benefits derived from US and European markets far outweigh Pakistan’s trade relationship with China, highlighting the importance of maintaining a balanced foreign policy approach.

The government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faces the daunting task of navigating these geopolitical complexities while addressing pressing domestic challenges, including economic instability and political polarization.

PM Sharif’s pledge to avoid entanglement in the US-China rivalry reflects Pakistan’s intent to maintain strategic autonomy. However, achieving this delicate balance requires skilful diplomacy and effective policy implementation.

Sharif’s administration prioritizes revitalizing CPEC projects and securing Chinese investments to stabilize Pakistan’s economy. Simultaneously, is it working to strengthen relations with the US, especially to ensure support for critical financial aid and trade opportunities. The dual focus is crucial for Pakistan to mitigate the risks of over-reliance on any single global power. The goal in 2025 will be to win hearts both in Washington and Beijing.