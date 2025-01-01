Pakistan implements pension reforms to curb fiscal burden

The Pakistan government has officially introduced sweeping pension reforms for retired employees, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance. These reforms are aimed at addressing the rising pension liabilities and implementing fiscal discipline.

Under the new rules, retired employees will no longer be allowed to receive both a salary and a pension simultaneously if they rejoin any organization. Re-employment will result in the permanent forfeiture of their pension. However, if a retiree’s spouse is still employed, the pension will continue to be disbursed until the spouse’s retirement.

The calculation of pensions has also been revised. Pensions will now be determined based on the average salary of the last 24 months of employment. Additionally, annual increases in pensions will be tied to this new calculation method, which is expected to result in reduced payouts for many retirees.

The reforms, introduced on the recommendation of the Pay and Pension Commission, are aimed at reducing the government’s annual pension bill. The Ministry of Finance has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about these changes, emphasizing that they are part of broader efforts to manage the country’s financial challenges.

Earlier, in the 2024-25 budget, the government announced a 25 percent increase in the adhoc relief allowance for employees in grades 1-16 and a 20 percent increase for those in grades 17-22. A 15 percent hike in federal pensions was also notified.

While the government views these reforms as a crucial step to address fiscal sustainability, they are likely to face criticism from employee unions and retired personnel who may be adversely affected. The long-term impact of these changes will depend on their implementation and acceptance by the public.