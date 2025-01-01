Pakistan, India exchange prisoners’ lists under 2008 agreement

Pakistan and India on Wednesday exchanged lists of prisoners in each other’s custody through diplomatic channels, as part of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan announced that it handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners held in Pakistan—comprising 49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen—to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Simultaneously, India shared a list of 462 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails—381 civilians and 81 fishermen—with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The exchange of lists occurs biannually on January 1 and July 1 under the terms of the 2008 agreement.

Pakistan has urged India to release and repatriate 108 prisoners—52 civilians and 56 fishermen—who have completed their sentences and whose Pakistani nationality has been verified. Additionally, the Indian government has been requested to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners still awaiting release and repatriation.

The Pakistani government also renewed its request for consular access to 38 defense personnel reported missing since the wars of 1965 and 1971.