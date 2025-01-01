Pakistan signs $200m loan agreement with ADB for power distribution strengthening project

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed $200 million loan agreement for power distribution strengthening project.

The signing ceremony was held in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. After the approval of Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, while Deputy Country Director Asad Aleem signed on behalf of Asian Development Bank. The project will initially support three distribution companies— Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO)— through advanced metering infrastructure, data management systems, and asset performance management system (APMS).

On the occasion, Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz emphasised timely and efficient utilisation of ADB loan and urged all concerned, in particular the DISCOs, to ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeframe. The secretary further expressed appreciation for ADB’s role as a reliable development partner, and its continued support in Pakistan’s critical power sector. The secretary added that the project was designed to upgrade and modernise power distribution system with a focus on minimising substantial energy losses during distribution.

Deputy Country Director Mr Asad Aleem expressed gratitude for Government of Pakistan’s proactive engagement and support towards this project. He assured that ADB will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other stakeholders to ensure its support aligns with Pakistan’s development priorities.

ADB’s Power Distribution Strengthening Project aims to upgrade and modernise distribution systems to meet the country’s rapidly growing electricity demand. The project will focus on reducing significant energy losses during transit and enhancing the resilience of infrastructure against climate change and disaster-related risks. The project will fund the installation of at least 332,000 advanced metering infrastructure, alongwith data management and communication systems, and at least 15,800 online transformer performance monitoring systems in LESCO, MEPCO, and SEPCO.

Furthermore, the voltage of four grid stations in SEPCO will also be upgraded from 66 kilovolt (kV) to 132 kV, a critical enhancement that will mitigate losses across the transmission system and address growing electricity demand. In LESCO, at least 25 grid stations will be constructed and modernised with provision of critical equipment. High-loss 11 kV feeder lines will be replaced with aerial bundled conductor cables, and feeder line configuration will be improved.