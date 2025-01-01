Pakistan thanks US for support in IMF deals

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has expressed gratitude to the United States for its invaluable support in facilitating the signing of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) and the subsequent Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division on Tuesday. During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on economic cooperation and bilateral relations.

Senator Aurangzeb briefed the ambassador on Pakistan’s economic outlook, emphasising the government’s reform agenda aimed at achieving macroeconomic stability and ending the boom-and-bust cycle through export-led growth. He highlighted the key sectors of the economy where reforms are being pursued to foster sustainable growth. The minister expressed gratitude to the United States for its invaluable support in facilitating the signing of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) and the subsequent Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Senator Aurangzeb also acknowledged the critical role of the US as Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a significant market for Pakistani goods and services.

The finance minister particularly noted the growing IT export sector, emphasising the substantial potential for further expansion of digital exports to the US. He highlighted the promising prospects of enhancing trade in the IT and digital services sectors, with both countries poised to benefit from closer economic ties. Ambassador Blome expressed his appreciation for the strong and enduring relationship between the United States and Pakistan and reiterated the commitment of the US to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms and growth. Meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing their desire to further strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and economic collaboration.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Jameel Ahmad, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. During the meeting, Governor Ahmad provided a comprehensive year-end review of the ongoing and planned initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s fiscal framework. He highlighted efforts to stabilise the exchange rate and bolster foreign reserves. The overall performance of the banking sector and its significant contributions to the economy were also discussed, with both sides recognising the sector’s pivotal role in supporting economic growth.

Additionally, the meeting focused on measures to further enhance the inflow of workers’ remittances, with a shared commitment to strengthening this vital source of foreign exchange for the country. Both the minister and the governor acknowledged the importance of continued collaboration between the finance ministry and the State Bank to achieve economic stability and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, who called on the minister at Finance Division on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted the significant strides made on the economic front, particularly the growing business and investor confidence in Pakistan. He underscored the importance of robust economic diplomacy and collaboration, emphasising need for greater economic partnerships in Pakistan’s expanding economy.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi briefed the minister on his ongoing efforts to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China. He shared details of high-level visits, exchanges, and agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two nations, especially in the areas of trade, investment, and economic collaboration. The meeting ended with expression of commitment to further deepening the strategic and economic ties between Pakistan and China, recognising the immense potential for mutual benefit in the years to come.