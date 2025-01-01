Pakistan welcomes 2025 with inclusive national anthem celebrating financial inclusion for persons with disabilities

Pakistan ushers in the New Year with an impactful re-recorded national anthem dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and empowerment for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). As the nation celebrates new beginnings, this anthem serves as a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and potential of millions of PWDs across the country, championing their right to equal opportunities in the financial and economic landscape.

This anthem acknowledges the significant strides made under the leadership of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). SBP’s progressive policy framework on financial inclusion of PWDs has been instrumental in removing barriers, enhancing accessibility, and fostering financial literacy, ensuring a more inclusive banking system in Pakistan.

"This New Year, we renew our commitment to building a society where no one is left behind. The anthem symbolizes unity, hope, and the collective effort to empower Persons with Disabilities. We commend the SBP’s visionary policy and its implementation by the financial institutions that have set a strong foundation for inclusivity in Pakistan’s financial landscape.", stated Adeel Aijaz, Co-Founder, Determined Pakistan

The anthem aligns with Pakistan's broader efforts to create an equitable and accessible society. It is a call to action for financial institutions, policymakers, and the civil society to work together toward a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Mobilink Microfinance Bank proudly serves as the Platinum Plus Sponsor of the groundbreaking "Finclusive National Anthem" initiative, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to financial inclusion and empowerment. This transformative project is further bolstered by the invaluable support of United Bank Limited, Askari Bank, Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd., and Standard Chartered Bank, who join as esteemed Gold Sponsors. Together, these institutions are championing a more inclusive and accessible financial landscape for all.

Following this unique initiative, the First Pakistan PWDs Finclusion Awards in January 2025 by Determined Pakistan seeks to celebrate exemplary practices and encourage a culture of accessibility and inclusion within the financial sector of Pakistan.

For further details: www.determinedpakistan.org.pk