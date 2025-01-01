Pakistan witnessed 40pc surge in militant attacks in 2024

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan experienced a 40 percent surge in militant attacks in the outgoing year 2024 compared to the year before, recording 905 terrorist incidents that resulted in 1,177 deaths and 1,292 injuries.

A 21 percent rise in fatalities and a five percent decline in injuries from militant attacks has been recorded in 2024 as compared to 2023, according to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

Among the 1,177 deaths reported in militant attacks, 488 were civilians, 461 were security forces personnel and 225 were militants. The injured included 692 civilians, 589 security forces personnel and 11 militants.

In counter-militancy operations conducted by Pakistani security forces, 792 individuals lost their lives, comprising 725 militants, 66 security personnel and one civilian. Additionally, 171 people were injured in these actions, including 131 militants, 37 security personnel and three civilians. Security forces also arrested 223 suspected militants and their handlers.

The data highlights a decisive shift in security forces’ tactics, with a 51 percent increase in militant fatalities (725 in 2024 compared to 479 in 2023) and a 65 percent drop in arrests (223 in 2024 compared to 640 in 2023).

COMBINED STATISTICS

Combined fatalities from militant attacks and security forces’ operations in 2024 amounted to 1,969, including 950 militants, 527 security forces personnel, 489 civilians and three pro-government armed Razakars (tribal militia men). The total number of injured stood at 1,463, comprising 695 civilians, 626 security personnel and 142 militants.

Civilian deaths accounted for 25 percent of the total fatalities, while combatants made up the remaining 75 percent. Among combatants, 48 percent were militants and 27 percent were security forces personnel.

TRENDS AND SHIFTS

Despite the overall increase in militant activity, the number of suicide attacks dropped significantly to 17 in 2024 from 29 in 2023.

The proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed the highest number of attacks, followed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, factions of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group were notably active in North Waziristan and surrounding districts, while Lashkar-e-Islam intensified its activities in the Khyber tribal district.

In Balochistan, the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) emerged as the second most active insurgent group after BLA, with other groups like the Baloch Nationalist Army showing limited activity. Sindh saw low-intensity attacks by the banned Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army.

Significant decline was observed in activities of the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, in 2024.

The year 2024 marked a notable shift in militants’ tactics, with groups attempting to hold territories temporarily in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. This strategy, including night patrols and temporary roadblocks, was adopted by both religiously motivated groups like the TTP and secular ethnic groups like the BLA, despite their differing ideologies and objectives.

The highest number of militants and security forces’ deaths since 2016 and 2014, respectively, underscores the heightened intensity of violence in Pakistan in 2024.