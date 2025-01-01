Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PFA foils attempt to supply dead chickens in Khanewal

PFA foils attempt to supply dead chickens in Khanewal
Our Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Khanewal  -  Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday discarded 2980 kilograms of dead chickens intended for delivery to local poultry shops and fast-food outlets.  According to spokesperson, the PFA team intercepted a vehicle near Lahore Mor. During inspection, it was revealed that a van was carrying 2980-kg of dead chickens. The team disposed of the unhygienic meat at a dumping site.

A warning notice was issued to the supplier.

Director General PFA, Asim Javed, emphasized the strict prohibition on the transportation and sale of dead chickens, stating, “Such practices are not only illegal but also pose serious health risks to the public. The authority would take strict action against those involved in such activities.” He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food-related activities by calling the PFA helpline at 1223. “Ensuring food safety is a collective responsibility, and public cooperation is vital to our mission,” he added.

Mayor Wahab inaugurates sewage pumping station

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025