Wednesday, January 01, 2025
PFA seals snacks unit

Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Food Authority discarded 500 kg fungus-infested oranges and 400 kg of contaminated, insect-infested eggs during inspections. Food safety teams inspected seven food points, including a juice factory, a snacks unit and a bakery. A snacks unit was sealed for using contaminated eggs, while fines of Rs.100,000 were imposed on a juice factory for poor hygiene and preparing juice pulp from fungus-infected oranges. DG Asim Javed reaffirmed the authority’s zero-tolerance policy, stating that no violator of PFA regulations will be allowed to operate in Punjab. He emphasized that Punjab Food Authority is committed to ensuring the provision of quality food across Punjab.  

Public is encouraged to report food adulteration to the PFA helpline 1223.

