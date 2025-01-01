PFB and PCF felicitate newly-elected POA leadership

LAHORE - The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) and the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). The unopposed election of the new leadership reflects the profound trust and confidence placed in them by Pakistan’s sporting community. Under the dynamic leaderships of Arif Saeed as President and Khalid Mahmood as Secretary, the POA is poised to usher in a new era of progress, unity, and excellence for Pakistani sports on both national and international platforms.

The Pakistan Federation Baseball, under President Shaukat Javed and Secretary Syed Fakhar Shah, along with the Pakistan Cycling Federation, led by President Idris Haider Khawaja and Secretary General Moazzam Khan Klair, pledged their all-out support to the newly-elected leadership of the POA. In a joint statement, the federations expressed optimism about working closely with the newly-elected office-bearers of POA to elevate Pakistan’s sports ecosystem, inspire athletes, and achieve remarkable milestones.