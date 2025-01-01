PHP issues security plan for new year celebrations

MULTAN - Regional Patrolling Officer Muhammad Saleem Khan Niazi issued a security plan to curb incidents of one wheelie, celebratory gunfire, and fireworks during the New Year celebrations.

Strict legal action would be taken against such violators, and effective patrolling will ensure the timely prevention of any criminal activity. According to press release issued by the police here on Tuesday, the Punjab Highway Patrol Police, Multan Region, will be conducting extensive patrolling in beat areas to ensure safety during the festivities. The special operation will be carried out against mechanics who modify bikes for such activities. With the anticipated increase in traffic flow on the roads, the risk of roadblocks and traffic accidents rises significantly.

Authorities stressed the importance of maintaining the smooth flow of traffic and adhering to traffic laws. The youth was urged to refrain from activities that would provoke law enforcement action, causing distress to parents. Protecting the lives and property of the citizens was the primary responsibility of the patrolling police. The patrolling police were masses friendly force, dedicated to providing security, assistance, and guidance around the clock. For any assistance or guidance, the public was encouraged to contact the helpline at 1124.