Wednesday, January 01, 2025
PM’s homegrown economic reforms to improve citizens’ lives: Tarar

STAFF REPORT
January 01, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Min­ister for Information, Broadcasting, Nation­al Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar has said that the Prime Minis­ter’s homegrown eco­nomic reforms pack­age will significantly improve citizens’ lives, stimulate growth, and strengthen the econo­my. In an exclusive state­ment on Tuesday regard­ing the Prime Minister’s five-year National Eco­nomic Transformation­al Plan 2024-29, titled “Udan Pakistan: Home­grown National Econom­ic Plan,” Tarar revealed that Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif has unveiled the ambitious agen­da. He stated that Paki­stan has moved from the verge of default to sta­bility and is now on the path to progress. He ex­pressed gratitude, high­lighting improvements in all economic indicators. Describing the Home-Grown Economic Agenda as a reform-driven plan centered on “Made in Pa­kistan,” Tarar stressed its vital role in fostering eco­nomic growth and bring­ing positive change to the people of Pakistan. The economic reform agen­da is designed to acceler­ate the country’s devel­opment and ensure the prosperity of its citizens.

STAFF REPORT

