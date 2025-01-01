PM Shehbaz Sharif praises inflation drop, outlines economic progress

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction with the decrease in the inflation rate, which has reached its lowest level in 81 months. He stated that the inflation rate for December 2024 stands at 4.1%, calling it a positive development for the country's economy.

In his statement, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government had achieved macroeconomic stability, but he made it clear that this was just the beginning of the journey. He highlighted the launch of the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, which aims to position Pakistan among the world’s leading nations, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic reforms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also noted that the current account had turned surplus for the first time in 24 years, and inflation had dropped from 38% to 4.1%. He pointed out that the stock market had become the second-best performing market in the world.

The policy rate had also been reduced from 22% to 13%, reflecting the government's efforts to stabilize the economy. The Prime Minister acknowledged the hard work of the government’s economic and financial team, stating that their collective efforts were gradually steering the economy toward stability.

He expressed empathy for the struggles of the public, stating that the government had been working tirelessly to address their concerns. “InshaAllah (God willing), the lives of the people will improve further,” he concluded, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing the well-being of the citizens.