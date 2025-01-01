Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz Sharif praises inflation drop, outlines economic progress

PM Shehbaz Sharif praises inflation drop, outlines economic progress
Web Desk
8:20 PM | January 01, 2025
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction with the decrease in the inflation rate, which has reached its lowest level in 81 months. He stated that the inflation rate for December 2024 stands at 4.1%, calling it a positive development for the country's economy.

In his statement, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government had achieved macroeconomic stability, but he made it clear that this was just the beginning of the journey. He highlighted the launch of the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative, which aims to position Pakistan among the world’s leading nations, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic reforms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also noted that the current account had turned surplus for the first time in 24 years, and inflation had dropped from 38% to 4.1%. He pointed out that the stock market had become the second-best performing market in the world.

The policy rate had also been reduced from 22% to 13%, reflecting the government's efforts to stabilize the economy. The Prime Minister acknowledged the hard work of the government’s economic and financial team, stating that their collective efforts were gradually steering the economy toward stability.

Pakistan welcomes 2025 with inclusive national anthem celebrating financial inclusion for persons with disabilities

He expressed empathy for the struggles of the public, stating that the government had been working tirelessly to address their concerns. “InshaAllah (God willing), the lives of the people will improve further,” he concluded, reaffirming his commitment to enhancing the well-being of the citizens.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025