PM Shehbaz vows economic targets will be met in six months

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed confidence in the government’s ability to achieve its economic targets in the next six months, crediting the tireless efforts of the economic team.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the prime minister highlighted that remittances during the first five months of the current fiscal year had reached a record $15 billion, with expectations of expanding to $35 billion by the end of the fiscal year. He emphasized that despite challenges and opposition efforts to undermine the government, macroeconomic stability had been achieved.

Extending New Year wishes, PM Shehbaz expressed hope that 2025 would bring progress and prosperity for Pakistan. He prayed for positive developments in addressing global economic, political, and security crises faced in 2024.

The prime minister lauded the “Uraan Pakistan” five-year economic plan launched earlier, calling it a milestone for the country’s future. He stressed the need for unwavering focus and hard work to achieve the plan’s goals, emphasizing export-led growth as the cornerstone for economic development.

PM Shehbaz commended the efforts of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and other cabinet members. He also appreciated Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and the FBR Chairman for achieving additional revenue of Rs 72 billion under the advance-to-tax ratio, which helped the government meet its December 2024 tax revenue targets.

The prime minister noted significant progress in the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) digitization project, funded by a $6 million grant from the Bill Gates Foundation. Early results included a 39% reduction in container inspection times and an 89% improvement in relief for businesses.

Shehbaz Sharif also acknowledged the reduction of sugar smuggling through Afghanistan to zero, attributing this success to the efforts of Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvir Hussain, government institutions, and the Army Chief.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency, noting that no scandals had emerged during its nine-month tenure. On the security front, the prime minister vowed that law enforcement agencies would continue to thwart any terrorism threats and safeguard the country’s peace.