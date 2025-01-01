Power consumers burdened with additional Rs15.28/unit in supplemental charges during FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD - The electricity consumers were burdened with an additional Rs15.28/unit in supplemental charges (taxes, surcharges, and levies) during FY 2023-24, while ex-WAPDA distribution companies added Rs591 billion to the debt during the fiscal year on account of excessive losses and less recoveries.

The performance of state-owned power distribution companies (DISCOs) has further deteriorated as none has met NEPRA’s Transmission & Distribution losses/recoveries targets, and incurred losses of Rs1.087 trillion during FY2023-24, said NEPRA state of the Industry Report 2023-24.

Pakistan’s power sector is grappling with a severe circular debt crisis, primarily caused by high T&D losses, poor recovery of billed amounts, and large receivables from defaulters, said the report.

According the report as of June 30, 2024, the total circular debt surged to Rs2,393.37 billion, while DISCOs’ combined receivables accumulated to Rs2,017.065 billion. Transmission constraints resulted in a financial impact of Rs60.386 billion, operation of Guddu 747 in open cycle mode caused a financial loss of more than Rs7.9 billion, while the absence of the Guddu 747MW steam turbine led to an additional financial impact of around Rs86 billion due to expensive generation costs.

Underutilization of Lucky Electric Power Company Limited, due to the unavailability of local Thar coal since its commercial operation date, caused a financial loss of around Rs15 billion, consumers paid around Rs15.28/unit in supplemental charges (taxes, surcharges, and levies etc) during FY 2023-24, the sector witnessed 146 fatal accidents across XWDISCOs during FY 2023-24.

In FY 2023-24, DISCOs’ performance deteriorated as the aggregate T&D losses of all DISCOs combined during FY 2023-24 have increased to 18.31% as compared to 16.84% during FY 2022-23. It is pertinent to highlight here that NEPRA’s allowed average target of T&D losses for FY 2023-24 was 11.77%. Thus, all DISCOs combined have exceeded the target by 6.54%. This breach of target contributed around Rs276.35 billion in circular debt for FY 2023-24. This is despite the fact DISCOs have been allowed an investment amount of Rs163.1 billion for FY 2023-24 to improve their network.

Law-abiding consumers are unfairly burdened with a Circular Debt Surcharge of Rs3.23/unit, while even protected consumers pay Rs0.23/unit. It is an injustice that honest consumers are effectively paying for the defaults of others, whether these defaulters are genuine or appearing on record due to mismanagement by DISCOs. A significant cause of the high receivables is the overbilling of non-existent or non-using consumers, a practice, reportedly, used to artificially manage T&D losses. In an effort to address this, the government launched a comprehensive Anti-Theft Campaign from September 07, 2023, to September 12, 2024. This initiative aimed to tackle electricity theft and included a large number of cases, FIRs, arrests and the suspension of employees. Despite these efforts, the financial recoveries were minimal, amounting to just Rs15.251 billion from defaulters and Rs8.323 billion from fines and penalties—far lower than the overall outstanding receivables. Meanwhile, during FY 2023-24 alone, T&D losses and non-recovery of billed amount continue to rise, adding Rs591 billion to the circular debt.

One of the biggest challenges facing Pakistan’s electric power sector is the generation capacity, which is currently underutilized. This low utilization leads to high electricity costs in the country. By the end of the FY 2023-24, Pakistan’s installed electric power generation capacity reached 45,888 MW including KE, while the average annual utilization during the same period was only 33.88%. As a result, electricity consumers ended up paying for 66.12% of unutilized capacity, which includes cost of intermittency in case of RE power plants.

The underutilization of power plants result in capacity payments for unutilized capacity, contributing to higher per-unit electricity costs for consumers. Poor quality of services, high tariff of electricity and reduced affordability for the consumers have stimulated rapid shift towards distributed generation, especially rooftop solar.

The performance of transmission sector, managed primarily by the National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) continues to remain under par. The distribution and supply segments have also not shown any improvement over the last year; rather, there has been a noticeable decline in electricity sales growth during FY 2023-24.

At the close of FY 2023-24, the installed generation capacity in the CPPA-G system was 42,512 MW. During the same fiscal year, the CPPA-G system experienced a maximum demand of 30,150 MW and a minimum demand of 7,015 MW. In contrast, the CPPA-G system was able to serve a maximum load of only 25,516 MW, and that was also for a limited duration. The average annual load served by the CPPA-G system during FY 2023-24 was 18,463 MW.

Despite an installed generation capacity of 45,888 MW as of June 30, 2024, persistent load-shedding occurs in many DISCOs. This paradox of the power sector is rooted in high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, which are both unacceptably high and unjustifiable.

The performance of public sector Generation Companies (GENCOs) in Pakistan’s power sector has significantly declined, exposing critical operational and financial issues that affect the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the national electricity grid. GENCOs have experienced a substantial drop in operational efficiency, resulting in lower or even almost zero plant utilization in some cases.

A major challenge confronting GENCO-II is the operation of its plants in open cycle mode which is far less efficient than combined cycle operations. The open cycle plants generate electricity at about 1.5 times the cost of their combined cycle counterparts. This inefficiency leads to increased operational expenses and financial losses. By restoring to combined cycle operations, GENCO-II could substantially lower costs and enhance overall performance. The ST 13 (CPGCL Block 11-13) and ST 16 (Guddu 747) plants have been non-operational since March 24, 2013, and July 10, 2022, respectively. The prolonged inactivity of these machines necessitates reliance on more expensive power sources with higher marginal fuel costs. To address these challenges, a comprehensive approach is needed:

The 660 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission line, extending 886 km from Matiari to Lahore, was developed to enhance power transmission, particularly for Nuclear and coal-based power, from southern to central Pakistan. During FY 2023-24, the HVDC line encountered several issues that led to considerable underutilization of the HVDC line.