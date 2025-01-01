Protests continue in Karachi as traffic disruptions enter ninth day

Karachi residents are grappling with severe traffic disruptions as Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) sit-ins against the Parachinar crisis stretch into their ninth day on Wednesday.

Currently, protests are underway at seven locations across the city, with MWM protesters joined by Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) demonstrators, who began their protests on Tuesday.

Traffic police report that Numaish Chowrangi remains completely closed, along with both tracks connecting Abul Hasan Isphahani Road to Abbas Town.

The route from Guru Mandir to Numaish is accessible, but both tracks between Kamran Chowrangi and Mosamiyat, as well as the road from Water Pump to Ancholi, are blocked. University Road near Safari Park is also affected by a sit-in, while the road from Gulbai to Paracha Chowk is shut, with the opposite track open. Similarly, the route from Orangi Town Road to Banaras is blocked.

Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed stated that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has offered to facilitate the protesters if they agree to gather at a single location. She condemned the violence during yesterday’s clashes, which saw protesters pelting stones, torching motorcycles, and damaging a check post at Numaish Chowrangi. Police responded with tear gas.

Javed warned that FIRs would be lodged against those attacking the police or damaging property. The CM has also emphasized legal action against those responsible for torching vehicles. Efforts to resolve the issue are ongoing, with the government engaging both MWM and ASWJ representatives.