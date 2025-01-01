PSX sheds 132 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 132.09 points on Tuesday, a slight negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 115,126.90 points as compared to 115,259.00 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,236,873,705 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,059,020,119 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs44.218 billion against Rs40.889 billion on the last trading day. As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 235 of them recorded gains and 188 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 213,352,120 shares at Rs7.85 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 66,219,268 shares at Rs8.09 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 65,770,728 shares at Rs1.78 per share. Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs104.48 per share price, closing at Rs2,018.85, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs91.16 rise in its per share price to Rs21,225.03. Haleon Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs52.25 per share closing at Rs807.67 followed by Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with Rs47.31 decline to close at Rs425.82.