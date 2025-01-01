PTI outlines demands as government-opposition meeting is rescheduled

The schedule for the meeting between the government and opposition committees was revised on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson, the National Assembly session, initially set for 11:30 AM on Thursday, will now take place at 3:30 PM. The change in timing was made following requests from committee members, with the session to be chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

This meeting follows the recent comments by PTI leader Asad Qaiser, who revealed two major demands to be presented in the negotiation session with the government on January 2. Speaking outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday, Qaiser announced that the PTI would demand the release of all party prisoners, including Imran Khan, and called for a judicial investigation into the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

Qaiser emphasized that the PTI had been seeking a resolution to the political impasse through dialogue and that these demands were crucial to advancing the discussions. He further stated that the 26th Constitutional Amendment had caused issues within the judicial system and urged lawyers to play their part in resolving the situation.

Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, had previously indicated that he would only engage in talks if his party's workers were treated fairly, underscoring the importance of fair treatment in the ongoing political dialogue.

The negotiation committees of both the government and the opposition are scheduled to meet again on January 2, with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq presiding over the session. In the previous meeting, the government had asked the PTI to present its demands in order to continue the political discussions.