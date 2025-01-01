Wednesday, January 01, 2025
PU admission date extended

January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Punjab University Examinations Department  has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate   Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2025. According to a PU spokesman, now the last date of submission of admission forms for the exams with single fee is 15-01-2025. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, The 151st Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) was held at the SIAL Secretariat.

The meeting was presided over by Hassan Ali Bhatti, Chairman of the Board, and attended by directors, senior management, and key stakeholders. During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held on the airport’s operational advancements, financial performance and strategic development projects.

Gandapur, Suddle discuss matters related to rights of religious minorities

