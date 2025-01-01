Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Putin hails achievements in New Year’s speech marking 25 years in power

Putin hails achievements in New Year’s speech marking 25 years in power
NEWS WIRE
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, International

MOSCOW  -  President Vladimir Putin praised his country’s achievements in a New Year’s Eve speech Tuesday, saying Russians should be “proud” of what Russia had done during his quarter century in power. The address, delivered exactly 25 years since he took over from predecessor Boris Yeltsin, did not explicitly mention the nearly three-year conflict in Ukraine and focused mostly on wishes for the year ahead. “Dear friends, in just a few minutes 2025 will be ushered in, completing the first quarter of the 21st century,” Putin said in the televised remarks. “Yes, we still have a lot to decide but we can be rightfully proud of what has already been done,” the Kremlin chief added, saying the 25 years had paved the way for “further development”.

He also praised Russia’s soldiers, a theme echoed in his previous New Year’s addresses since his full-scale military assault on Ukraine began in February 2022. “On this New Year’s Eve, the thoughts, hopes of relatives and friends, millions of people across Russia are together with our fighters and commanders,” Putin said. “Now, on the threshold of a new year, we are thinking about the future. We are sure that everything will be all right. We will only go forward.” The address comes at a pivotal moment in the nearly three-year conflict, with Russia steadily advancing on the battlefield and US President-elect Donald Trump promising a speedy ceasefire once he takes office.

SIAL BoDs meeting held

Putin was named acting president on New Year’s Eve in 1999, when predecessor Boris Yeltsin unexpectedly resigned and apologised for the country’s post-Soviet turmoil in a speech that stunned Russians.

The televised New Year’s Eve speech, which continues a tradition started by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, is a holiday staple in Russia and watched in millions of households.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025