The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Lahore and several districts of Punjab from tomorrow (Thursday) until January 6, with humidity levels expected to peak at 94%.

Despite welcoming the new year with cold weather, Lahore remains the third most polluted city in Pakistan, recording an average smog level of 219.

The current temperature in Lahore stands at 9°C, with a minimum of 8°C and a maximum of 18°C forecasted. Wind speeds are reported at 5 km/h.