RDA conducts operation against illegal housing society in Gujar Khan

Rawalpindi - In compliance with the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the task force is intensifying its operations against illegal housing schemes.

Recently, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Enforcement Squad along with assistant commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan, targeted Heaven Valley, an illegal housing scheme located in Mouza Sahang on Mandra-Chakwal Road Rawalpindi, stated an RDA press release.

During the operation, the team demolished boundary walls of the illegal housing scheme. The operation was supervised by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, along with Director General RDA Kinza Murtaza, additional DG RDA, deputy commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and chief police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

DG RDA Kinza Murtaza emphasized that, under the commissioner’s guidance the crackdown on illegal housing societies would persist vigorously to prevent fraud and protect citizens from exploitation. She highlighted that public complaints regarding illegal land occupation by housing scheme owners are being taken seriously, and strict measures will be enforced against those engaging in forceful land grabs.

The RDA regularly issues press releases to inform the public and advises citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes. Instead, the public is encouraged to visit the RDA website and only engage with approved housing schemes.

Despite previous warnings to cease illegal advertisements, bookings, and development, the owners of the aforementioned housing schemes continued to operate booking offices in violation of regulations.

The operation team included officials from the RDA Enforcement Squad along with AC Gujar Khan Hazar Zahoor Goraya and representatives from Police Station Mandra Rawalpindi.

Key team members included Deputy Director Admn RDA Iftikhar Ali, Assistant Director Planning RDA Shiza Butt, along with RDA Scheme/ Building inspectors and other team members.