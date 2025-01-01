Rohan Noori claims two crown at GCC Open Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Rohan Noori claimed both the men’s singles and boys’ singles title in the Gun and Country Club (GCC) Open Tennis Championships that concluded on Tuesday.

in the men’s singles final, Rohan Noori defeated Adil Farooq from Islamabad Police in an exciting match, securing the title with a score of 8-5. Rohan then secured another title by beating Mahd Mehmood with a score of 8-4 in the boys’ singles final.

In the ladies’ singles event, Shiza Sajjid took the title by defeating her younger sister, Lala Rukh in a thrilling final with a score of 8-6.The three-day tournament featured over sixty players competing in various events. The finals were attended by distinguished guests, including Nadeem Irshad Kiyani, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination, who distributed prizes and certificates among the winners and runners-up.

Other notable attendees included Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Chairman Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), Col Tufail Zia, Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation, Tufail Cheema, Secretary ITA, Imran Afraz Khan, Secretary Gun Club and Hamid ul Haq, former Davis Cup Captain, Arif Qureshi, SVP ITA, and Nauman Afzal, Tournament Director.