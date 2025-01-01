SAARC’s Revival

The world’s most populous and vibrant regions, South Asia, is still plagued with socio-economic challenges and inter-state rivalries that have hindered its collective progress. The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), established in 1985 with the vision of fostering economic, cultural, and political cooperation among its member states, has faced a steep decline in efficacy, largely due to India’s unwillingness to engage constructively at the regional level. SAARC’s charter aims to work together and advance, but the framework has been largely inactive due to India’s regional ambitions and bilateral conflicts, particularly with Pakistan.

The historical evolution of SAARC underscores its unrealised potential. The organisation, which was initially recognised as a platform for reducing tensions and promoting shared development goals, has faced perpetual challenges due to conflicting priorities among member states. India, SAARC’s largest member, has constantly utilised its power to dominate the agenda, frequently overshadowing the aspirations of smaller countries. This hegemonic conduct has left the organisation defunct, with no SAARC summit held since 2014. India’s increased preference for bilateral partnerships or alternative groups, such as the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), demonstrates a deliberate move away from inclusive regionalism. The unfavourable rapport between India and Pakistan has made this paralysis even worse.

Under Sheikh Hasina’s government, Bangladesh’s policies were perceived as heavily biased towards India, which bolstered New Delhi’s power in the region. India’s strategic objectives were aligned with Hasina’s, resulting in her unwillingness to challenge Indian hegemony in SAARC, making Dhaka an extension of India’s regional influence. The dynamics of SAARC may be rebalanced with a government that is possibly more oriented towards balanced regional policies. This change poses a direct challenge to India, as it may weaken its unilateral dominance and revive collective efforts to rejuvenate SAARC. For Pakistan, which has consistently championed SAARC’s revival, this political transition in Bangladesh provides an opportunity to rally support for a more inclusive and active regional framework.

The scenario is made worse by the wider geopolitical context. India’s purposeful exclusion from SAARC aligns with its participation in frameworks such as the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) and its development of strategic alliances with extra-regional countries like the United States. These actions highlight India’s aspirations to become a major participant on the world stage, but they also reveal its lack of interest in regional cooperation. Pakistan has remained unwavering in its support for SAARC’s revival, highlighting its significance in tackling common issues like poverty, climate change, and security threats. Islamabad’s stance is rooted in the belief that regional cooperation is indispensable for South Asia’s stability and development. These efforts have been stymied by India’s obstructionist approach and its use of economic and political leverage over smaller states, resulting in SAARC becoming only a symbolic entity.

Recent developments point to a changing regional environment that may reshape SAARC’s future. The organisation has a chance to be revitalised because of the shift in Bangladesh’s leadership and the growing dissatisfaction among smaller SAARC countries over India’s invasive influence. Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, which have often been overlooked by India, can now join forces with Pakistan to advocate for a SAARC that is more effective and fair. Moreover, China’s increasing engagement with South Asia, particularly through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has added another layer of complexity. While India views China’s presence as a threat, other SAARC members see it as an opportunity for investment and development. This divergence in perspectives underscores the need for a regional platform like SAARC to mediate and harmonise competing interests.

SAARC’s reinvigoration will come with challenges. India’s refusal to give up its supremacy and its preference for alternative platforms are still significant barriers. The legacy of mistrust and unresolved disputes among member states, particularly between India and Pakistan, persists in undermining collective efforts. The potential advantages of a functional SAARC are undeniable. South Asia’s combined population of over 1.8 billion makes it a vast market and a reservoir of untapped potential. Improved regional cooperation could result in significant economic gains, enhanced connectivity, and greater resilience against global challenges. A reinvigorated SAARC may help in easing tensions between India and Pakistan; climate change is one subject that has emerged since the inception of the organisation and needs regional attention. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other member states need to demonstrate the tangible benefits of a reactivated SAARC and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable approach to move forward.

SAARC’s current situation is a reminder of the dangers of unilateralism. India’s role in making SAARC inactive is a reflection of its broad strategic priorities, but it also highlights its inability to foster genuine regional solidarity. This narrative has been expanded by the recent political shift in Bangladesh, which has challenged India’s regional dominance and opened opportunities for SAARC’s revival. While there are still significant obstacles, focusing on collective efforts and aligning the interests of smaller states can create a more vibrant and effective SAARC. This opportunity is too valuable for South Asia to pass up. Overcoming divisions and embracing the promise of shared progress through genuine cooperation is crucial for the region’s future.

Omay Aimen

The writer frequently contributes to issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having a critical impact on these milieus. She can be reached at omayaimen333@gmail.com