SACM KP directs for completion of roads in Gadoon

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Min­ister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport, Haji Rangeez Ahmed, has said that all incomplete roads in District Swabi, Tehsil Gadoon, should be completed immediately.

He directed the concerned au­thorities to visit the area and re­move encroachments on all roads. Additionally, he emphasized that the roads should be fully cleared for public use. He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the poor condition and rehabilitation of roads in Te­hsil Gadoon, District Swabi, at his office on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, the Special Assistant stat­ed that the pace of work on the re­habilitation of roads in Tehsil Ga­doon should be accelerated, with more focus given to the main roads rather than unnecessary work.

He mentioned that contractors should be mobilized to complete the pending civil work on all roads as soon as possible, ensuring that the public does not face any prob­lems. He directed the XEN of the Roads, Communications, and Works Department to visit these roads and immediately clear en­croachments and obstructions.

He also said that civil work should be started on the small, in­complete roads in Tehsil Gadoon and completed promptly, as the people in the area are facing dif­ficulties due to the unfinished roads. “We must address the dep­rivations of the people,” he added.

While addressing the meeting, he emphasized that public funds must be spent for public welfare and that no compromise will be made on the quality of work. He assured that the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure in Tehsil Gadoon would be ensured.