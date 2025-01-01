SACM KP directs for completion of roads in Gadoon

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Transport, Haji Rangeez Ahmed, has said that all incomplete roads in District Swabi, Tehsil Gadoon, should be completed immediately.
He directed the concerned authorities to visit the area and remove encroachments on all roads. Additionally, he emphasized that the roads should be fully cleared for public use. He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the poor condition and rehabilitation of roads in Tehsil Gadoon, District Swabi, at his office on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, the Special Assistant stated that the pace of work on the rehabilitation of roads in Tehsil Gadoon should be accelerated, with more focus given to the main roads rather than unnecessary work.
He mentioned that contractors should be mobilized to complete the pending civil work on all roads as soon as possible, ensuring that the public does not face any problems. He directed the XEN of the Roads, Communications, and Works Department to visit these roads and immediately clear encroachments and obstructions.
He also said that civil work should be started on the small, incomplete roads in Tehsil Gadoon and completed promptly, as the people in the area are facing difficulties due to the unfinished roads. “We must address the deprivations of the people,” he added.
While addressing the meeting, he emphasized that public funds must be spent for public welfare and that no compromise will be made on the quality of work. He assured that the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure in Tehsil Gadoon would be ensured.