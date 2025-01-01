Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah
Our Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shehryar Gul Memon through a notification, has imposed Section 144 within the limits of education board Shaheed Benazirabad’s examination centers across the division for peaceful conduct of the second annual examinations of HSC Part II (Class XII). The Section 144 will remain in force from December 31 till the conclusion last paper. The notification further stated that the Chairman of the Education Board, Professor Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan, had recommended the imposition of Section 144 during the examinations. Apart from the candidates appearing for the examination and the staff performing their duties, any unrelated person will be prohibited from entering the examination centers. Meanwhile the use of photocopy machines near the examination centers during the time of the papers will also remain prohibited. Legal action would be initiated against the violators, notification adds.

Mayor Wahab inaugurates sewage pumping station

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025