Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Severe fog disrupts train schedules across Pakistan

5:16 PM | January 01, 2025
National

Severe fog and adverse weather conditions in Punjab and other parts of Pakistan have caused significant delays in train services arriving and departing from Karachi.

Pakistan Express, originally scheduled to depart at 2 PM, will now leave at 6:15 PM, facing a delay of 4 hours and 15 minutes. Karakoram Express has been delayed by 5 hours, now scheduled to leave at 8:30 PM instead of 3 PM. Allama Iqbal Express, originally set for 3:30 PM, will now depart at 4:30 PM, while Pak Business Express will leave at 4:45 PM, delayed by 45 minutes.

Millat Express, which runs between Lala Musa and Faisalabad, faces a 5-hour and 30-minute delay, with its new departure time set for 10:30 PM. Fareed Express and Khyber Mail are also experiencing delays of 1 hour and 3 hours and 45 minutes, respectively.

In a separate development, Pakistan Railways announced plans to add 80 new high-capacity freight wagons and 32 passenger AC standard coaches this year to boost revenue. Over the last three years, the department assembled 92 freight wagons at Mughalpura Workshops, with plans to assemble an additional 508 wagons by next year. These efforts aim to enhance performance and ensure efficient goods transportation across the country.

