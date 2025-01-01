Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Shafqat Khan appointed new spokesperson for Foreign Office

Web Desk
2:34 PM | January 01, 2025
 Senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, replacing Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Sources reported that Shafqat Ali Khan currently serves as Additional Secretary for Europe at the Foreign Office.

He has previously held ambassadorial posts in Russia and Poland, showcasing extensive diplomatic experience.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the outgoing spokesperson, is reportedly being considered for the position of Pakistan's ambassador to France upon recommendations by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The transition marked a significant reshuffle in Pakistan’s diplomatic and foreign communication strategy. 

