Sindh government demands Rs 20 billion in water dues from federal institutions

The Sindh government has called upon federal government institutions to pay Rs 20 billion in outstanding water charges, as revealed during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in the Sindh Assembly.

PAC Chairman Nisar Khuhro highlighted that Pakistan Steel Mills alone owes the province Rs 10 billion. He termed the federal government’s delay in clearing the dues as an exploitation of Sindh’s resources. The PAC has instructed the relevant authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the matter by January 21.

In a related development, Sindh Chief Minister has raised objections over the construction of Cholistan canals from the Indus River, citing procedural violations. In a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the CM stated that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had “illegally” approved the Cholistan canals project on October 11.

The canals—New Fatah, New Murad, New Hakra, and New Haroon—are to be fed from Sulemanki Headworks, diverting 4122 cusecs of water to irrigate 610,000 acres in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts.

Sindh’s government expressed concerns over the water allocation, asserting that its representative at the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) did not approve the availability of water for the project.