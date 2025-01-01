Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh government demands Rs 20 billion in water dues from federal institutions

Sindh government demands Rs 20 billion in water dues from federal institutions
Web Desk
9:17 PM | January 01, 2025
National

The Sindh government has called upon federal government institutions to pay Rs 20 billion in outstanding water charges, as revealed during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in the Sindh Assembly.

PAC Chairman Nisar Khuhro highlighted that Pakistan Steel Mills alone owes the province Rs 10 billion. He termed the federal government’s delay in clearing the dues as an exploitation of Sindh’s resources. The PAC has instructed the relevant authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the matter by January 21.

In a related development, Sindh Chief Minister has raised objections over the construction of Cholistan canals from the Indus River, citing procedural violations. In a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the CM stated that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had “illegally” approved the Cholistan canals project on October 11.

The canals—New Fatah, New Murad, New Hakra, and New Haroon—are to be fed from Sulemanki Headworks, diverting 4122 cusecs of water to irrigate 610,000 acres in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praises inflation drop, outlines economic progress

Sindh’s government expressed concerns over the water allocation, asserting that its representative at the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) did not approve the availability of water for the project.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025