Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Three martyred, 15 injured in gun and bomb attacks in KP

Shahzada wazir
January 01, 2025
DERA ISMAIL KHAN/ SOUTH WAZIRISTAN/BANNU  -  A policeman and a customs’ official were martyred while another policeman got injured as unknown gunmen stormed Daraban police check post late Monday’s night. According to police, some unknown terrorists attacked the police check post with modern weapons.

As a result police constable Asmat Ullah and customs’ worker named Abdullah were martyred while another police constable namely Parvez got injured. After receiving information, the security forces and police teams immediately reached the crime scene. However, the terrorists managed to escape while taking advantage of the darkness. The police launched a search operation in the area to capture the terrorists. Also, a powerful remote-controlled bomb exploded on Tuesday in the border area of Azam Warsak, Lower South Waziristan, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to six others, including a child.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the district headquarters’ hospital, while three critically injured persons were referred to Dera Ismail Khan. According to eyewitnesses, the bomb, believed to be a remote-control devise, was planted with a motorcycle which exploded. As of the latest reports, no militant group or banned organisation has so far claimed the responsibility for the bomb blast.

Meanwhile, at least eight persons were injured in a bomb blast incident that occurred near Sorangi Ada area of Bannu district, TV channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.  According to details, a mobile van carrying police squad was on a routine patrolling near Sorangi Ada area, when a bomb planted alongside the road hit the police van. As a result, some eight persons including six policemen were injured in the incident. The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.  Police team also cordoned off the area and started search for perpetrators.

