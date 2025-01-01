Top seeds advance in 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Top seeds advanced in the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex. In the men’s singles first round, Muhammad Abid defeated Asad Zaman in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Heera Ashiq overwhelmed M Yahya 6-0, 6-1. Rising star Hamza Aasim defeated Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-4, while Uzair Khan edged Talha Khan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Other notable victories included Shahzad Khan, who outplayed Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-0, and Omer Jawad, who staged a comeback to edge past Abdul Basit 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the boys’ U18 singles, Bilal Asim routed Hazrat Ali 6-0, 6-0, while Asad Zaman defeated Ali Zain 6-2, 6-4. Hamza Roman outpaced Talha Khan 6-2, 6-3 while Haziq Asim outplayed Hamza Hussain 6-3, 6-1. In the boys’ U14 singles, Rayyan Khan ththraashhed HHamzza Kha Khan 4-0, 4-0, Arsh Imran thumpthumped RajamRajam TTahaha 4-0, 4-1 and and Moazam Babar got w/o against M Huzaima.