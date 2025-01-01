Wednesday, January 01, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Top seeds advance in 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis Championship

Staff Reporter
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Top seeds advanced in the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex. In the men’s singles first round, Muhammad Abid defeated Asad Zaman in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Heera Ashiq overwhelmed M Yahya 6-0, 6-1. Rising star Hamza Aasim defeated Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-4, while Uzair Khan edged Talha Khan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Other notable victories included Shahzad Khan, who outplayed Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-0, and Omer Jawad, who staged a comeback to edge past Abdul Basit 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the boys’ U18 singles, Bilal Asim routed Hazrat Ali 6-0, 6-0, while Asad Zaman defeated Ali Zain 6-2, 6-4. Hamza Roman outpaced Talha Khan 6-2, 6-3 while Haziq Asim outplayed Hamza Hussain 6-3, 6-1. In the boys’ U14 singles, Rayyan Khan ththraashhed HHamzza Kha Khan 4-0, 4-0, Arsh Imran thumpthumped RajamRajam TTahaha 4-0, 4-1 and  and Moazam Babar got w/o against M Huzaima.

CPWB rescued 590 child beggars in 2024

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1735628907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025