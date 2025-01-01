Traffic police collect over Rs490m as fine in 2024

RAWALPINDI - The city traffic police collected over Rs490 million in fines and issued 848,000 tickets on violation of different traffic laws in the district in 2024. The data shared by the traffic police revealed that the law enforcers got registered 2,874 FIRs for serious traffic and legal offences.

As many as 17,654 tickets (challan) were issued for violation of one-way traffic. In the incidents of rash and negligent driving, the police issued 50,314 tickets. For creating obstruction in smooth flow of traffic, 48,226 tickets were issued and 68,507 for violation of road lane rules. The traffic police further stated that 162,982 tickets were issued to people for driving without having valid driving license. The vehicles emitting smoke received 15,813 tickets and 163 vehicles were impounded in the precincts of different police stations. As many as 22,149 tickets with fine were issued to under-age drivers.

The traffic wardens issued 49,561 tickets to motorcyclists for not wearing helmets while riding a bike. Under the violation of wrong-parking 6,552 drivers got tickets and 4,675 vehicles were removed by car-lifters. Sharing further details, the traffic police stated that 76,012 tickets were issued over the violation of carrying unspecified and unauthorized registration (number) plates. During a campaign against insecure school vans, the traffic police issued 3,480 tickets and impounded 179 vans. As far as public transport vans are concerned, the wardens issued 40,985 tickets and arrested 181 under-age drivers for driving public transport vans.

Chief Traffic Officer Benish Fatima said that the uninterrupted flow of traffic and training of the road users regarding traffic laws was the utmost priority of the police. She added that the resistance by the road users against the traffic wardens and ill-treatment of citizens by the wardens would in no way be tolerated. The CTO further said that it is the responsibility of all road users to comply with the traffic rules. Traffic violation tickets and fines are the target of the police rather the law enforcement agency wants to raise awareness about and enforce compliance of the traffic rules. For this reason, the police launched an awareness campaign about the traffic laws. In 2024, the city traffic police distributed 22,000 pamphlets, organised 280 awareness lectures, held 38 traffic walks, aired 190 awareness programmes on FM radio, and displayed 295 banners at different roads of the city.

The CTO further revealed that 2,796 persons learnt how to drive at the traffic police driving school in 2024. Among them, 1,258 were women and 1,538 were men. As many as 112 women learnt how to ride a scooty under the programme of Women on Wheels. Under the programme, the traffic police obtained four new scooties and also posted women traffic instructors for the first time in the driving school. CTO Benish Fatima further shared that the city traffic police in 2024 offered its services to 310,340 applicants related to licensing. The police issued 108,796 new driving licenses and issues 174,744 learner-permits. Further, the traffic police renewed 22,261 old driving licenses and issued 3,421 international driving permits. The police also issued 952 endowment licenses and 166 duplicate driving licenses. Talking about missing traffic signal lights, the CTO said that it was the responsibility of Municipal Corporation and the cantonment boards to install traffic signals and sign boards in their respective areas. However, the traffic police had installed different sign boards in the areas of the Municipal Corporation and the cantonment areas.