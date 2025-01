PESHAWAR - A one-day seminar on “The Role of Engineers in Providing Safe and Sustainable Solutions,” organized by the Department of Civil Engineering at the Univer­sity of Engineering & Technolo­gy (UET) Peshawar, was hosted by the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) and the Let’s Help Welfare Society (LHWS), UET Peshawar.

The seminar was held under the supervision of Dr. Shahid Ullah and Prof. Dr Khan Shahzada.