US Oversight of Pakistan

“A world without nuclear weapons would be less stable and more dangerous for all of us.” (Margaret Thatcher)

Washington’s efforts to curtail Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities stem from its desire to weaken the growing strategic partnership between Beijing and Islamabad. The recent collaboration between China and Pakistan to bolster defence facilities has provoked US concerns, as it challenges American strategic interests in the region. This partnership, allegedly aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s naval ‘second-strike’ capability in return for Chinese access to military bases at Gwadar port, has triggered a sharp response from Washington. US sanctions on entities such as the National Development Complex, Akhtar and Sons Company Limited, Affiliates International, and Rockside Enterprise are intended to disrupt this cooperation. While the US frames these sanctions as a necessary measure against nuclear proliferation and the supply of weapons of mass destruction, Pakistan argues that its actions are vital for maintaining a balance of power with India.

Historically, the US was a staunch supporter of Pakistan’s defence sector until the 1980s. This alliance was forged during the Cold War as both nations sought to counter the USSR’s communist expansion. Defence pacts in the 1950s and American assistance to Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan War in the 1980s epitomised this partnership. Over time, however, the relationship deteriorated as mistrust grew over Pakistan’s conflicts with India, the emergence of internal militias, and the perception of Pakistan as a destabilising force. The rise of Islamophobia in the West further strained ties, eroding mutual trust and harmony of interests.

Recently, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer alleged that Pakistan is developing long-range ballistic missiles with a range of 12,000 km, ostensibly to target the United States. Pakistan dismissed these claims as manipulative attempts to damage its global reputation, asserting that its defence initiatives, including naval deterrence in the Indian Ocean, are aimed at countering India’s submarine capabilities. Pakistan’s growing defence collaboration with China—ranging from JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and Hangor submarines to space missions like ICUBE-Q—underscores its diversification away from reliance on US support. Meanwhile, Washington remains on high alert, perceiving this partnership as part of the broader Cold War-style rivalry with China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently criticised the West for imposing sanctions on Pakistani entities without justification. He defended Chinese assistance in developing ballistic missiles, calling it fully transparent and essential for national security. At the same time, he highlighted the risks posed by the US’s unchecked support for India’s expanding nuclear programme, which Pakistan views as a destabilising factor for the region. Indian media, in turn, often exaggerates Pakistan’s economic struggles to undermine its progress. India also accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism, citing events like the Parliament attack (2001), Mumbai attacks (2008), and Pulwama attack (2019). Pakistan denies these allegations, instead accusing India of supporting separatist movements in Balochistan and provoking hostility from the Afghan Taliban. The resulting tensions continue to strain relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The US Security Doctrine, which restricts missile ranges to 5,000 km for non-allied states, further complicates the situation. While the US limits the capabilities of other nations, it maintains nearly 800 military bases worldwide to safeguard its own interests. Recent examples include supplying arms to Ukraine to strengthen NATO and supporting Israel’s actions in Gaza, which have led to substantial civilian casualties. Simultaneously, the US deploys weapons and personnel to allied nations like Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan to counter perceived threats to their sovereignty.

As Martin Luther King Jr. aptly noted, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The global nuclear arsenal has surged to 12,100 warheads in 2024, with Russia and the US collectively holding 90% of these weapons. The pursuit of stability often highlights the paradox of power, as geopolitical rivalries overshadow principles of sovereignty and freedom. For meaningful progress, states must adopt impartial policies and move away from biased narratives that fuel mistrust.

In conclusion, the debate over whether Pakistan’s defence strategy poses a threat or serves its national security reveals the complexity of international politics. Regionally, Pakistan aims to safeguard its sovereignty and security. Globally, the US seeks to maintain its dominance and monitor emerging alliances. Ultimately, the rights of sovereign nations remain precarious under the so-called Democratic Peace theory espoused by the West.

Israr Chandio

The writer is a freelance columnist.