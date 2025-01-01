Wheels of Misuse

Wednesday, January 01, 2025
January 01, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

In Pakistan, government employment often represents a coveted status, offering benefits and respect that many in the private sector aspire to achieve. Among these perks is the provision of official vehicles, especially for higher-grade employees. These vehicles are intended to facilitate official duties, particularly those involving long-distance travel.

However, the misuse of these vehicles has become rampant. It’s common to see minors and inexperienced drivers using these cars, identifiable by their green number plates, for personal errands or even driving practice. Some of the most glaring examples include government vehicles being used for leisure activities, such as shopping trips with family members.

This unchecked misuse continues with little accountability from higher authorities. The lack of oversight begs the question: how long will this practice persist? Why aren’t stricter measures being implemented to prevent such wastage of public resources?

Addressing this issue requires robust policies, regular audits, and strict enforcement. Holding government employees accountable will ensure that official vehicles are used appropriately, safeguarding national resources and promoting efficiency.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.

