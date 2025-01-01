Zone-II Whites , Zone-I Whites reach QFs of U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket

LAHORE - Zone-II Whites moved into quarterfinals after beating Zone-I Whites by 147 runs while Zone-I Whites also qualified for the quarterfinals after securing second position of the same group. Zone-II Whites beat Zone-I Whites by 147 at KCCA Stadium. Zone-II Whites scored 221/8 in 40 overs. Haris Naveed scored 47, Azan Ahmed 45 and Aliyan Khan 41. Sufyan Khan bagged 2/25 and M Farman 2/42. In reply, Zone-I Whites were bundled out for 74 in 25.4 overs. Yousuf Khan hit 26. Player of the match Sagheer Ahmed clinched 4/16 and Jawwad Ahmed 3/17. In the second match of the day, Zone-VII Blues defeated Zone-IV Blues by 88 runs at Pak Star Ground. Zone-VII Blues scored 220 all out in 34.1 overs. M Saqib struck 45 and Adil Khan 31. Mehrab Ali grabbed 4/53 and Hafiz Beval Khan and Abdul Samad got 2 wickets each. In reply, Zone-IV could score 132/8 in 40 overs. Ashar Ullah made unbeaten 35. M Saqib claimed 4/9.