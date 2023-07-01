Saturday, July 01, 2023
417 Pakistanis are in Indian jails, confirms India

APP
1:49 PM | July 01, 2023
Consistent with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the Pakistan government on Saturday handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen) to the High Commission of India in Islamabad.

The Indian government also handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi.

According to the list, there are a total of 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails (343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen).

“The Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan and India exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Access, signed on 21 May 2008.

