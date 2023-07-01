Policeman injured in grenade attack on Quetta police station

A policeman was injured when unidentified assailants hurled grenades on the Smart Police Station Civil Lines, Quetta on Saturday.

According to police, the attackers who threw the grenade escaped the site.

Police said that a constable received injuries in the explosion, adding that the injured was immediately shifted to a hospital. Police launched a search operation in the area after the attack.

Police said that two motorcyclists threw a hand grenade at the police station situated on the White Road area of Quetta.

The constable was identified as Abdul Saboor, said police.