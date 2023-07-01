Bilawal to leave for Japan on four-day visit today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Japan on a four-day visit today (Saturday) at the invitation of the Japanese Government.

The Foreign Minister’s visit signals the revival of leadership-level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus. During the visit the Foreign Minister will hold delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Bilawal Bhutto will also call on the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida during the visit. He will also hold a meeting with the National Security Advisor of Japan Takeo Akiba. The Foreign Minister will also deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank of Japan.

Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues.

The Foreign Minister is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.