Cabinet to take up nine-point agenda

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (July 3) to discuss a nine-point agenda.

Sources divulged on Saturday that the meeting will also cover the issue of extending the stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The Afghan refugees' two-year extension had ended on June 30. While the Home Ministry has advocated for an additional six-month extension.

According to sources, along with the potential ratification of the five-year national sports policy, the HEC Amendment Bill is also on the table.

The matter in line with the waste disposal project in Islamabad will also be part of the meeting agenda.