Pakistan Democratic Chief (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday condemned the despicable act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

Expressing his thoughts, Fazl said, "The sacrilege in Sweden has hurt Muslims' feelings all across the world. This heinous act appears to be an attempt to undermine efforts to uphold international peace".

"I want to urge the global community to work towards bringing the extremists to justice," maintained Fazl.