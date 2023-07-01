Firdous Ashiq calls IMF deal good omen for country

Information Secretary of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Monday that the agreement with the IMF was a victory for Pakistan.

She said her party was grateful to the Sri Lankan government for raising its voice in favor of Pakistan mentioning that the closed doors of trade would open as this agreement would be like oxygen for the Pakistani economy.

Ms Awan said that economic stability was the goal of her party adding an agreement with the IMF was the most important need of the hour for Pakistan's economy as the trust of friendly countries and international financial institutions would be restored on Pakistan.