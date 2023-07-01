Saturday, July 01, 2023
Khursheed calls for political cohesion

Khursheed calls for political cohesion
Web Desk
9:34 PM | July 01, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that political unity was crucial for the country's economic stability.

Speaking to media, Shah said, "We want to see Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the country's premier. The 2008 manifesto, which the PPP developed, was put into practice. The party has finished its manifesto for the first time since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto."

We will present our manifesto even before the elections, he continued.

Speaking about seat adjustments with other political parties, Shah said, "We will think about the seat adjustments with other political parties."

