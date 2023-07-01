Mohsin Naqvi satisfied with cleanliness arrangements on Eid

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction over cleanliness arrangements during the Eidul Azha days.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the chief minister applauded the solid waste companies, commissioners, deputy commissioners, local government and other relevant institutions. He also directed WASA staff to remain in the field in case of rain.

Earlier. Naqvi directed the authorities to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements across the province besides timely disposal of offals.

He said that cleanliness arrangements should be better comparing to previous year.

The chief minister said that officers of the relevant departments should personally monitor ongoing cleanliness activities.