NA speaker condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

National Assembly (NA) speaker Raja Pervaiz Asharaf has strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In his message, the NA speaker said the painful incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

Mr. Ashraf said every state must take measures for the prevention of such Islamophobic acts. He urged the international community to work for promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue to create tolerance for each other’s religious beliefs and values.

NA speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stressed that humanity must move away from acts of senseless hatred towards uniting the world in peace.

Earlier this week, Pakistan strongly condemned the despicable act of public burning of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden.

The statement of Foreign Office said that the recurrence of such Islamophobic incidents during the last few months in the West calls into serious question the legal framework which permits such hate-driven actions.

“We reiterate that the right to freedom of expression and opinion does not provide a licence to stoke hatred and sabotage inter-faith harmony,” it added.