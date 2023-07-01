Pakistan contacts Saudi Arabia over lack of facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Pakistan has expressed severe reservations over lack of arrangements for Hajj pilgrims during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood has contacted his counterpart in Saudi Arabia to express his displeasure regarding the arrangements for pilgrims.

The minister contacted the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah while conveying his displeasure over the challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Mina and Arafat.

The Saudi Minister assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine accountability.

Strict action will be taken against the Hajj service providing company responsible for the mismanagement in Mina and Arafat.

The grievances of Pakistani pilgrims will be addressed after thorough investigation, the minister said.

It is worth mentioning here that the private companies are entrusted with the management of activities in Mina and Arafat.