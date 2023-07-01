Saturday, July 01, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan contacts Saudi Arabia over lack of facilities for Hajj pilgrims

Pakistan contacts Saudi Arabia over lack of facilities for Hajj pilgrims
Web Desk
3:30 PM | July 01, 2023
National

Pakistan has expressed severe reservations over lack of arrangements for Hajj pilgrims during their stay in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mehmood has contacted his counterpart in Saudi Arabia to express his displeasure regarding the arrangements for pilgrims.

The minister contacted the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah while conveying his displeasure over the challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Mina and Arafat.

The Saudi Minister assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to determine accountability.

Strict action will be taken against the Hajj service providing company responsible for the mismanagement in Mina and Arafat.

The grievances of Pakistani pilgrims will be addressed after thorough investigation, the minister said.

It is worth mentioning here that the private companies are entrusted with the management of activities in Mina and Arafat.

Gov Kamran Tessori announces free health card for low income people

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1688009660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023