Saturday, July 01, 2023
Pakistan, India exchange prisoners lists under 2008 Agreement

Pakistan, India exchange prisoners lists under 2008 Agreement
Web Desk
1:46 PM | July 01, 2023
Pakistan and India on Saturday exchanged lists of their nationals imprisoned in each other’s jails.

According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Office, the Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 266 fishermen and 42 other civilians.

The Indian government simultaneously shared a list of 417 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi including 74 fishermen and 343 other civilians.

“We have stressed over the New Delhi to send back the Pakistani prisoners who have completed their jail terms, spokesperson said.

The two neighbouring countries swap lists of prisoners twice a year – on Jan 1 and July 1.

“This step is consistent with the clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India, signed on 21st May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively,” the spokesperson added.

Web Desk

