PM Shehbaz pays homage to father by visiting his grave

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to his fater Mian Muhammad Sharif by visiting his grave on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz visited the grave of father at his family’s Jati Umra graveyard in Lahore.

On the occasion, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, son Suleman Shehbaz and other members of the family were also present.

- PM Shehbaz reaches Murree -

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his family travelled from Lahore to Murree.

The premier will stay in Murree for one day.

- Economic revival plan -

On Friday, PM Shehbaz talked about the economic revival plan of the country, saying that everyone will have to put efforts for uplifting the country.

“Debts and loans are not the solution as we have to get rid of them and focus on our own domestic resources,” said the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz added that all the institutions including judiciary, parliament and defense institutions will have to put their efforts jointly to strengthen the country's economy.